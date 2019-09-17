Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.55 Million; Market Value Rose; Federated Investors Has Increased Position in Citigroup (C) as Stock Rose

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 147.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 726,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.45 million, up from 493,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 8.92M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – CITI MAY OFFER MILES, REWARDS ON CHECKING, SAVINGS ACCOUNTS; 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 11/05/2018 – Citi Named Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year by GlobalCapital; 13/03/2018 – FANNIE MAE – THE SALE OF REPERFORMING LOANS IS BEING MARKETED IN COLLABORATION WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, INC; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP REPORTS SGD100M REDEMPTION OF SOME NOTES DUE 2020; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 31/03/2018 – Corporate Life: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 290.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 11,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 15,713 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 4,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 13.59 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 20,193 shares to 318,396 shares, valued at $11.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 339,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 709,400 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 1.56M shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Co invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership invested in 1.35% or 10.44M shares. 7.41 million were accumulated by Wellington Mngmt Llp. Philadelphia Trust holds 1.2% or 194,985 shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Ltd Co accumulated 7,161 shares. Aspiriant Limited reported 3,059 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Horan Capital Mgmt reported 235,959 shares or 2.96% of all its holdings. 259,663 were reported by Oppenheimer Co Incorporated. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.3% or 109,449 shares. Carroll Financial Associate Inc has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,207 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 567,884 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 8,682 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Monetary Management reported 5,775 shares stake. Lipe & Dalton invested in 9,445 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcrae Cap Mngmt has 6.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 112,278 shares. Richard C Young & Limited owns 71,189 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Lau Limited Liability Com holds 31,949 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. 457,925 were accumulated by Levin Strategies Lp. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has 26.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.51M shares. Wallington Asset Mgmt reported 136,824 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 314 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Puzo Michael J holds 3.08% or 61,868 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 18.78M shares for 8.8% of their portfolio. National Registered Invest Advisor Inc owns 62,666 shares. Ami Investment Mngmt reported 1.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Franklin Resources holds 27.09M shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Moreover, Focused Investors Limited Liability Company has 6.73% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.15 million shares. Selz Capital Ltd Llc reported 157,000 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Co, a Florida-based fund reported 49,841 shares.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $243.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) by 103,600 shares to 523,490 shares, valued at $13.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 6,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,100 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

