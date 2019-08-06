Roof Eidam & Maycock Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $1.73 Million; Market Value Declined; Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Market Valuation Rose While Whitebox Advisors Cut Position

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 78.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 4,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 5,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $331.65. About 2.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018; 18/05/2018 – dwnews: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Havana, Cuba, reports Cuban media. More to come; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS STILL IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING ON AIRCRAFT FOR LOW-COST CARRIER ‘LEVEL’; 09/04/2018 – Boeing’s Tapestry Solutions Sensor Integration Platform Goes Live at BAE Systems; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 25/04/2018 – Boeing boosts guidance amid higher defence and aviation spending; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS EU SUBSIDIES HARM BOEING, CLEARING WAY FOR SANCTIONS; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Revoking Iran Aviation Licenses Would Hit Boeing and Airbus Deals; 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 28.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 865,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 2.15 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.31M, down from 3.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 167,263 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. $1.20 million worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 53,325 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,063 shares or 0.86% of the stock. South State Corporation has 1.41% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 36,017 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.54% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,087 are owned by Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Com accumulated 0.67% or 2,595 shares. 2.30 million were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt. Salem Counselors Inc owns 2,131 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Burney stated it has 24,741 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. 740 are held by Boston Family Office Lc. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 10,787 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Marathon Trading Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.25% or 5,512 shares. Prelude Ltd Llc reported 1,707 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 331,508 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 210,764 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.40 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 13,910 shares to 20,003 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 10,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 2.60M shares to 4.65M shares, valued at $8.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 1.28M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).