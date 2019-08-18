Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Cut Boeing Co (BA) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Lenox Wealth Management Cut Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $6.45 Million

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 78.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 4,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 5,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT POLITICO EVENT; 09/05/2018 – BOEING PLOWING TAX-CUT SAVINGS INTO RESEARCH/DEVELOPMENT: CEO; 18/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Aerospace group FACC aims to double sales by 2025 -Kurier; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that ae equipped with “stealth.”; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba; 10/04/2018 – QATAR AIRWAYS SAYS SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BILLION AT LIST PRICES – STATEMENT

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 62,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 454,091 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.25 million, down from 516,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerg Markets Bond (EMB) by 21,072 shares to 21,194 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 38,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Mbs (MBB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 49,500 shares. Trust Communication Of Vermont holds 1.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 145,327 shares. Argyle Management reported 1.13% stake. The Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Merian Invsts (Uk) invested in 818,860 shares. Everett Harris & Ca, a California-based fund reported 45,282 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Orrstown Services Inc holds 0.2% or 1,395 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsrs accumulated 208,762 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 19,167 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Nadler has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rockland holds 1.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 108,368 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability holds 661,444 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability reported 0.23% stake. Alley Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterneck Cap Ltd has 1,070 shares. Moreover, South Texas Money Mngmt has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Spears Abacus Advsrs has 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,259 shares. 13,670 were reported by Spectrum Mgmt Gp. Godshalk Welsh Incorporated owns 1,280 shares. Truepoint accumulated 1,154 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bahl And Gaynor stated it has 11,880 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Capstone Invest Advsr Llc reported 5,053 shares stake. Cordasco Networks accumulated 130 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.45% or 4.19M shares in its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.7% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tctc Limited Liability owns 1,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Redwood Invests Lc reported 0.94% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Telos Cap Management Inc has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).