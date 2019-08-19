Roof Eidam & Maycock Lifted Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding; Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake in Eldorado Resorts (ERI) by $2.30 Million

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 144,126 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 15/05/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta highlights the importance of market risk in smart beta strategies; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q EPS 27c; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION WILL BE INCREASED BY AMOUNT OF NET PROCEEDS RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH ARUBA DISPOSITION; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises Tropicana Unit to Merge Its Gaming and Hotel Ops Into Eldorado Resorts; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET REVENUE OF $440.2 MILLION, OPERATING INCOME OF $54.2 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $103.5 MILLION; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.27

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 228.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 13,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 20,003 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 6,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $132.31. About 578,105 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42M and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.