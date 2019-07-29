Roof Eidam & Maycock Position In International Business Machs (IBM) Was Lifted; Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Holding in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Upped as Shares Rose

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 158.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 6,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,377 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 4,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $150.75. About 972,816 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 9.32M shares traded or 50.83% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,165 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 402 shares. Bangor Bancshares accumulated 0.18% or 6,926 shares. Oppenheimer And reported 114,720 shares. Fiera Cap Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Inc stated it has 22,567 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Cohen Klingenstein Lc has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cadence Bancorporation Na has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Crossvault Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 6,240 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose & Com Limited Liability Corp invested in 12,568 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Horan Cap Advisors Limited Co holds 1,085 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Argi Investment Svcs Ltd Liability invested in 0.18% or 22,559 shares. Bartlett And Limited Co invested in 68,871 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Leavell Management reported 21,848 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,595 shares to 91,834 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 353,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,865 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. High Pointe Management reported 25,280 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 404,410 shares. Qs Investors Limited Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corporation has 16,389 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Llc invested in 0.07% or 1.67 million shares. Bb&T Secs holds 118,970 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund invested in 8,417 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Com has 3.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Westpac reported 26,322 shares. Adams Natural Fund Incorporated holds 0.5% or 113,400 shares. Allstate holds 15,405 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0.48% or 909,605 shares in its portfolio. 69,015 are held by Zacks Invest Management. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 1.79 million shares.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $412.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 5,661 shares to 4,753 shares, valued at $759,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,739 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).