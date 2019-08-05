Roof Eidam & Maycock Raised By $1.01 Million Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding; Homrich & Berg Has Lifted Its Centene Del (CNC) Position

Homrich & Berg increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Homrich & Berg acquired 34,603 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Homrich & Berg holds 69,206 shares with $3.68 million value, up from 34,603 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $20.22B valuation. The stock decreased 4.81% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 7.06 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 42.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roof Eidam & Maycock acquired 24,150 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Roof Eidam & Maycock holds 80,805 shares with $3.43 million value, up from 56,655 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $206.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 42.76M shares traded or 74.64% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF PFIZER’S CAR T CELL THERAPY; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Pfizer Dosed First Patient in Its Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy Phase 1b Trial; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 23/03/2018 – GSK pullout puts sale of Pfizer consumer health unit in doubt; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity. Shares for $151,022 were bought by BLUME JESSICA L. on Friday, July 26.

Homrich & Berg decreased Ishares Tr (IXUS) stake by 33,303 shares to 343,542 valued at $19.95M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) stake by 11,023 shares and now owns 292,856 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 10 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $63 target in Friday, March 29 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS initiated it with “Hold” rating and $45 target in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, April 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.