Roof Eidam & Maycock Increases Position in International Business Machs (IBM); Generation Investment Management Llp Increased Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding by $8.54 Million

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 158.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 6,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,377 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 4,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.66 million shares traded or 117.05% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 80,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 5.78M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $612.56M, up from 5.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $121.82. About 7.37 million shares traded or 51.09% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $3.19 million activity. CARP DANIEL A also sold $1.53M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. XIE BING sold $922,762 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skba Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Pa has 0.14% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Advisor Partners Ltd invested 0.48% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Utd Fire Grp invested 0.2% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 49,500 shares. Quantres Asset Management Limited reported 11,800 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Geode Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca stated it has 7,106 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 2,736 shares. Ima Wealth reported 1,496 shares. Baxter Bros invested in 56,642 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) has 40,980 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 180,716 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 239,025 shares to 857,209 shares, valued at $435.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.49 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.02M shares, and cut its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torray Limited Company holds 1.82% or 122,327 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Guardian Trust has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 0.18% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 17,692 are held by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund. Murphy Capital Mgmt reported 27,576 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset owns 21,369 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Portland Glob Advisors Limited Com accumulated 1.33% or 26,971 shares. Richard C Young & Limited has 42,805 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Montgomery Inv Mgmt holds 4.83% or 76,803 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 5.69M shares or 0.24% of the stock. Cortland Mo stated it has 3,848 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Jp Marvel Invest Advisors Ltd has 27,847 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management LP owns 16,773 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bridgewater Associate Lp stated it has 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 11,870 shares to 309,627 shares, valued at $18.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 353,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,865 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).