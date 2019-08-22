Roof Eidam & Maycock Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Corelogic (CLGX)’s Sentiment Is 0.91

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 78.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 4,545 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Roof Eidam & Maycock holds 1,240 shares with $473,000 value, down from 5,785 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $202.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.10% or $10.55 during the last trading session, reaching $350.54. About 1.85M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING HAVE YET TO REACH A CONFORTABLE SITUATION FOR ALL PARTS, INCLUDING THE BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT; 22/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal case against Bombardier – spokesman; 23/05/2018 – XIAMEN AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST BOEING 737 MAX, EXPANDING FLEET TO 200 AIRPLANES; 16/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Boeing moves to keep 777X on track after engine snag; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates for US tariffs, slaps duties on soybeans, planes; markets skid; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO BE FUNDED PRIMARILY WITH CASH, SOME DEBT; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING THE AGREEMENTS, BAPAS IS ANTICIPATED TO SUPPORT MORE THAN 70 BOEING AIRCRAFT WITHIN SINGAPORE AIRLINES GROUP; 09/05/2018 – Boeing Details More Than $54 Million in Grants and Philanthropic Investments; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Acquire Leading Aerospace Parts Distributor KLX Inc. to Enhance Services Business Growth; 25/04/2018 – Boeing lifts guidance on higher defence and aviation spending

Corelogic Inc (CLGX) investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 86 funds increased or opened new positions, while 94 reduced and sold their positions in Corelogic Inc. The funds in our database now have: 70.91 million shares, down from 72.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Corelogic Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 72 Increased: 53 New Position: 33.

Analysts await CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CLGX’s profit will be $56.93 million for 17.36 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by CoreLogic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

CoreLogic, Inc. provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $3.95 billion. The companyÂ’s Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information. It has a 124.77 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s services and products include data licensing and analytics, data-enabled advisory services, platform solutions, and valuation solutions.

Parametrica Management Ltd holds 0.67% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. for 8,502 shares. Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj owns 518,445 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Echo Street Capital Management Llc has 0.46% invested in the company for 631,099 shares. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.42% in the stock. Leisure Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 13,011 shares.

The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.91. About 32,221 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX) has declined 5.28% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 15/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic to Provide Bulk Data to RealtyTrac Until at Least 2022; 02/04/2018 – Australian home prices slip in March as Sydney weighs – CoreLogic; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Former prisoner recounts time in North Korea; 12/04/2018 – CoreLogic Acquires A La Mode Technologies, LLC; 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC BUYS A LA MODE TECHNOLOGIES,; 15/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic Didn’t Adequately Identify and Provide to RealtyTrac the Full; 10/04/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Early-Stage Delinquencies Declined in January as Impact from 2017 Hurricanes and Wildfires Fades; 13/03/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Early-Stage Delinquencies Increased Slightly in December But Serious Delinquency and Foreclosure Inventory Rates Declined Year Over Year; 06/03/2018 CoreLogic Reports Home Prices Rose More Than 6 Percent Year Over Year for the Sixth Consecutive Month in January; 15/03/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Homeowner Equity Increased by $908 Billion in 2017

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 3,645 shares to 6,095 valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 6,975 shares and now owns 11,377 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 22.28% above currents $350.54 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Argus Research. UBS maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BA in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sell” rating by Landesbank given on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iat Reinsurance reported 22,750 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 2.71% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Westover Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 7,913 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co holds 1.82% or 37,200 shares in its portfolio. American And Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 850 shares. Concorde Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.28% stake. Mig Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 701 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank holds 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,423 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt has 3,263 shares. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust holds 1.45% or 23,887 shares in its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Management holds 551 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 147,633 are held by Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. First Republic Mngmt owns 324,942 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Old Savings Bank In invested in 12,935 shares.