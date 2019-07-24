Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Increased Its International Business Machs (IBM) Stake by $983,475; Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Market Valuation Declined While Bank Of Italy Has Upped Stake

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 1.18M shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial N.V. new buyback program; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces retiree benefits alignment following favorable U.S. Supreme Court ruling; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: CNHI Ba1 CFR AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 29/05/2018 – EXOR RITIENE CHE CNH INDUSTRIAL ABBIA AMPI SPAZI PER CREARE VALORE SENZA FARE SPINOFF – ELKANN; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE NET SALES OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES OF APPROXIMATELY $28 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – CNHI SEES FY INDUSTRIAL NET SALES ABOUT $28B, EST. $27.86B; 16/04/2018 – CNH SAYS ASC 606 REV. STANDARDS WON’T HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: TOBIN RESIGNS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q ADJ NET $204M, EST. $141.3M; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNH INDUSTRIAL’S SR DEBT TO Ba1, AFFIRMS Ba1 C

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 158.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 6,975 shares as the company's stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,377 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 4,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $150.03. About 2.63M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,477 shares to 16,555 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,834 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park National Oh has 46,111 shares. Blume Capital Management invested 0.06% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Armstrong Henry H holds 0.15% or 6,954 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mngmt accumulated 314,205 shares. Mai Mgmt accumulated 0.07% or 10,003 shares. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 44,244 shares. Keating Investment Counselors owns 2,519 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 77,217 were accumulated by Ww Asset Mngmt. Ckw Group holds 0.03% or 964 shares in its portfolio. Bellecapital International Ltd has invested 0.64% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tortoise Mgmt Limited has 4,222 shares. Fundx Invest Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd Com holds 45,257 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Alethea Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 1,500 shares.

