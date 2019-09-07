Roof Eidam & Maycock Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Has Trimmed by $1.73 Million; Charter Communication (CHTR) Shareholder Selkirk Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $425.72. About 625,063 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 27/04/2018 – Charter Loses TV Customers — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018; 09/04/2018 – CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP PLC CCFS.L : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 335P; RATING OUTPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrto With Cargill; 26/04/2018 – TEN, Ltd. Announces New Charter for Product Tanker and Sale of Oldest VLCC; 17/05/2018 – CUJO Al Closes Strategic Series B Round Led by Charter Communications, Solidifies Its Lead In Consumer Network Security; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox Creating New Division Within Cox’s NCC Media; 03/05/2018 – Mining Charter Will Be Finalized `Soon:’ S. Africa’s Ramaphosa; 03/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC CHTR.O – HAVE PRICED $1.7 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2048; 05/03/2018 – UPDATE: Charter Communications (CHTR) Climbs to Session High Amid Chatter

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 78.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 4,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 5,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – Airbus sees backloaded deliveries in 2018, reaffirms target; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AERCAP’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING, UPGRADES JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT RATING TO BA1(HYB); 09/05/2018 – BOEING PLOWING TAX-CUT SAVINGS INTO RESEARCH/DEVELOPMENT: CEO; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 23/05/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE MULTIPLE CREW MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS; 24/04/2018 – RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC – RYANAIR EXERCISES 25 BOEING-MAX-200 OPTIONS; 02/04/2018 – Labor unions urge Brazil to block Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 23/04/2018 – SF Airlines Global Competition for livery Design Schemes for its Boeing 747 Freighter Officially Started; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin says Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran to be revoked; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL TAKE STEPS TO MAKE SURE 737 LINE STAYS HEALTHY

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, down 17.54% or $0.37 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $373.99 million for 61.17 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covey Capital Lc owns 5.78% invested in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) for 12,368 shares. Selkirk Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 27,200 shares. Cibc Mkts Corporation owns 106,374 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 5,240 shares to 78,050 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 13,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.