Roof Eidam & Maycock Upped Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $1.70 Million as Share Value Rose; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Cut Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 56.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 40,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 31,593 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 71,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.2. About 6.98 million shares traded or 14.75% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 228.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 13,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 20,003 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 6,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $130.72. About 3.63M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,477 shares to 16,555 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 6,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,510 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ims Management has 2,105 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Alesco Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,259 shares. Alabama-based First Bancshares has invested 1.55% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 464,557 are held by Comerica Bank. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jaffetilchin Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cibc Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.21% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 173,725 are held by Mcdaniel Terry &. Holderness Investments Co holds 9,795 shares. Northeast Mgmt accumulated 1.08% or 104,956 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth stated it has 6,125 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Mycio Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 3,792 shares. Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 0.53% or 326,188 shares in its portfolio. Lee Danner Bass Incorporated invested in 21,904 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Gam Ag invested 0.52% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fin Lc holds 0.02% or 178,724 shares in its portfolio. American Century Companies Inc has invested 0.68% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 4.71% or 186,479 shares. Bp Plc stated it has 96,000 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 0.13% or 133,965 shares. 2,102 are owned by Sun Life Finance. Community Tru & Invest owns 151,252 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Novare Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.8% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 216,770 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il reported 109,192 shares. Callahan Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 11,281 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 214,224 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.25% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Tdam Usa invested in 209,106 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 31,615 shares.

