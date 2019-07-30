Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Upped Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake; BIOCARDIA (BCDA) Shorts Down By 2.9%

BIOCARDIA INC (OTCMKTS:BCDA) had a decrease of 2.9% in short interest. BCDA’s SI was 6,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.9% from 6,900 shares previously. With 3,300 avg volume, 2 days are for BIOCARDIA INC (OTCMKTS:BCDA)’s short sellers to cover BCDA’s short positions. The stock increased 13.74% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $12. About 1,206 shares traded or 154.43% up from the average. BioCardia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCDA) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 228.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roof Eidam & Maycock acquired 13,910 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Roof Eidam & Maycock holds 20,003 shares with $2.45 million value, up from 6,093 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $183.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.29. About 1.05 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What Analysts Are Saying About PepsiCo After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Pepsi Reports Positive Q2 Sales – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Coca-Cola Stock Looks Overextended After Earnings Pop – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Great Value Stocks to Buy This July – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $133 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,246 were reported by Bowen Hanes. 19,850 are held by Kemper Master Retirement Tru. Central National Bank & Trust And reported 0.1% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 3.89M shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. United Serv Automobile Association reported 1.38 million shares. Confluence Inv Mngmt Lc holds 2.5% or 1.20M shares. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Inr Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7 shares. Lenox Wealth invested in 0.01% or 201 shares. Hengehold Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 20,809 shares. Plancorp Limited Co accumulated 1.78% or 38,446 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.27% or 3.23M shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Lc invested in 79,450 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Fil Ltd invested in 787,487 shares. Moreover, Tower Bridge Advsrs has 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 104,621 shares.

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) stake by 6,445 shares to 71,510 valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EFAV) stake by 44,665 shares and now owns 199,278 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) was reduced too.

More important recent BioCardia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BioCardia files for $10M equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “BioCardia extends Helix collaboration with AstraZeneca – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “BioCardia announces reverse stock split and plan for listing on a major stock exchange – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about BioCardia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCDA) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BioCardia’s CardiAMP cell therapy shows encouraging action in heart failure study; shares up 7% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2018.

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The company has market cap of $58.18 million. The Company’s lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System that is in Phase III pivotal trials for ischemic systolic heart failure. It currently has negative earnings. The CardiAMP Cell Therapy System comprises cell potency screening test, a point of care cell processing platform, and a biotherapeutic delivery system.