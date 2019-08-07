Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Upped Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake; Banbury Partners Has Raised Its Workday (WDAY) Stake

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 228.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roof Eidam & Maycock acquired 13,910 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Roof Eidam & Maycock holds 20,003 shares with $2.45 million value, up from 6,093 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $178.87B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $127.93. About 3.25 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B

Banbury Partners Llc increased Workday Inc (WDAY) stake by 11.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banbury Partners Llc acquired 11,295 shares as Workday Inc (WDAY)’s stock declined 0.60%. The Banbury Partners Llc holds 109,448 shares with $21.11 million value, up from 98,153 last quarter. Workday Inc now has $44.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $187.03. About 788,067 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Research Global Investors invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Scholtz & Co Ltd Company holds 12,530 shares. Banbury Ptnrs Limited Liability Co reported 109,448 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc, California-based fund reported 105,772 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Peconic Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested 0.04% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd owns 1,436 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wespac Advsrs Lc reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Morgan Stanley owns 8.74M shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe holds 0.27% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 1,306 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 6,658 shares stake. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Lc holds 894 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Glenmede Commerce Na invested in 0% or 262 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 139,990 shares.

Banbury Partners Llc decreased Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) stake by 62,879 shares to 249,821 valued at $21.78 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 102,330 shares and now owns 221,678 shares. Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) was reduced too.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XNTK, SQ, AMAT, WDAY – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Our Model For Smartsheet Calculates 31% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Workday Inc (WDAY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Workday Q1 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Share Price Has Gained 173%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity. 1,000 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares with value of $197,523 were bought by MCNAMARA MICHAEL M.

Among 20 analysts covering Workday (NYSE:WDAY), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Workday had 26 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) rating on Thursday, February 28. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $235 target. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Monness given on Tuesday, February 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on Monday, February 11 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, March 15.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research upgraded PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Tuesday, February 19 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 18. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $111 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, April 18. Cowen & Co maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $133 target.

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased Ishares Tr (USMV) stake by 11,870 shares to 309,627 valued at $18.21 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 4,545 shares and now owns 1,240 shares. Ishares Tr (EFAV) was reduced too.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tilson: Why Lumber Liquidators Could Be The Next SodaStream – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What Analysts Are Saying About PepsiCo After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Could Trucking Lower Operational Costs By Matching Tractors To Trailers? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ami Management stated it has 20,590 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Wealthquest Corp accumulated 0.15% or 3,274 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 2,603 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Dillon & owns 78,814 shares for 3.15% of their portfolio. Sei Invests invested 0.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Manhattan Communication has 0.1% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bollard Grp Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 29,772 shares. Moreover, Peoples Finance Serv Corp has 2.29% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 27,351 were accumulated by Cutter And Brokerage. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). California-based Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1.98M shares. Hemenway Co Limited Company reported 0.3% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Alethea Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lawson Kroeker Investment Mgmt Inc Ne holds 0.64% or 14,713 shares.