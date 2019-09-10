Roof Eidam & Maycock Lowered Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $636,620 as Share Price Declined; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Van Den Berg Management I Has Trimmed by $561,322 Its Stake

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 13,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 847,311 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.92M, down from 860,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.94% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 13.10 million shares traded or 28.09% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 28.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 4,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 11,635 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 16,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 7.43 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) by 158,025 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $19.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet And Cie (Europe) invested in 0.08% or 10,285 shares. Strs Ohio reported 983,434 shares stake. Ally reported 60,000 shares. Sigma Planning reported 17,736 shares. Granite Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 39,111 shares. Bancshares Of The West invested in 0.08% or 16,072 shares. Ranger Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 405 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Incorporated Ny invested in 2.26% or 304,209 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.15% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Old Republic has invested 1.23% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.79% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Overbrook Management has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 114,599 shares or 0.32% of the stock.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 22.09 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Bank & Trust invested in 39,879 shares. Washington Trust invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Scott & Selber invested in 0.36% or 4,899 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 1.44% or 8.37 million shares. 53,001 are owned by Strategic Advisors Limited Com. 5,495 were accumulated by Towercrest Cap Mngmt. 12,808 are held by Chilton Investment Co Ltd Liability Co. Cognios Limited Liability Company has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability has invested 2.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). City Company holds 1.35% or 34,356 shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Lc stated it has 3,006 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg holds 10.87M shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Bainco Interest invested in 142,501 shares or 3.24% of the stock. Hendershot Investments Incorporated holds 3.29% or 68,633 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 4,001 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 55,400 shares to 160,510 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 15,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).