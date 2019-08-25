Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Cut Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $1.04 Million; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Declined, Paradigm Financial Advisors Increased Position by $8.28 Million

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 5,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,555 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, down from 22,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – APPLE AAPL.O : INSTINET LOWERS FY18 IPHONE UNITS FROM 226MN – 221MN, BELOW CONSENSUS OF 224MN AND EPS FROM $11.56 TO $11.40 ALSO BELOW CONSENSUS OF $11.48; 07/03/2018 – Jamf Healthcare Listener Added to Epic’s App Orchard to Deliver the Ultimate Patient Experience; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 26/05/2018 – Times of India: Apple’s new update may allow users to use their iPhones as hotel keys, transit passes and more; 14/05/2018 – Opinion today: Apple explains the market; 24/04/2018 – “Heading into Apple’s much anticipated March (FY2Q18) quarter next week the Street has gone into ‘full panic mode’ as supply chain checks out of Asia indicate that June iPhone shipments are trending well below expectations,” GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives writes in a note to clients Tuesday; 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief; 01/05/2018 – @JimCramer reflects on $AAPL earnings after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS MAJOR CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS DEEMPHASISING CURRENT GENERATION OF ITS PRODUCTS IN FAVOUR OF NEXT GENERATION

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 14519.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 145,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 146,191 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93 million shares traded or 16.42% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Report Discusses US-China Trade Spat; Qualcomm, Broadcom; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take portable virtual reality mainstream; 22/03/2018 – China blames U.S. for staggering trade surplus as tariffs loom; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – OUTSTANDING NOTES CONTAIN PROVISIONS THAT WILL REQUIRE QUALCOMM TO REDEEM NOTES IF DEAL HAS NOT BEEN CONSUMMATED ON/ BEFORE JUNE 1; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom: Acquisition of Qualcomm Remains Conditioned on Redomiciliation

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Calamos Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 199,085 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Lc invested in 0.06% or 30,600 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 18,317 shares. Sunbelt Secs Inc holds 36,782 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Mgmt has invested 0.74% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 8,207 shares. Highlander Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Burney Communications holds 8,772 shares. Amer Asset Inc has 10,320 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Moreover, Madison Incorporated has 0.15% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Farmers Commercial Bank reported 456 shares stake. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 91,348 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.01% or 21,804 shares in its portfolio. Bell State Bank reported 0.58% stake.

