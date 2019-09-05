Roof Eidam & Maycock Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Lowered as Market Valuation Declined; As Antero Res (AR) Share Value Declined, Swiss National Bank Has Lowered by $1.90 Million Its Stake

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 28.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 4,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 11,635 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 16,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.08 billion market cap company. It closed at $128.86 lastly. It is down 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 36.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 237,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 421,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, down from 658,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.62% or $0.305 during the last trading session, reaching $3.845. About 5.80M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.11 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Management holds 26,264 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 1,964 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.53% or 23,011 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.88% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 66,096 shares. Capital Ww Investors holds 0.45% or 13.33M shares in its portfolio. At Bank & Trust stated it has 0.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Newfocus Fincl Gp Ltd invested 2.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mcf Advsr Lc holds 10,662 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mgmt Inc Ne has 3.8% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 76,193 shares. Somerville Kurt F, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 133,362 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs Inc reported 12,871 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il has invested 2.79% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Punch Invest Management reported 0.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Beach Inv Counsel Pa accumulated 235,958 shares or 3.72% of the stock. Spears Abacus Lc holds 1.01% or 56,498 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 24,150 shares to 80,805 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 12,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. $174,912 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Thursday, May 23. The insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30 million. Shares for $99.30 million were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10. 1,000 shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A., worth $6,900.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3,200 shares to 101,559 shares, valued at $12.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 23,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).