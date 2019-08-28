Roof Eidam & Maycock Upped Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake; Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Lowered Its Motorola Solutions (Put) (MSI) Stake

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 228.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roof Eidam & Maycock acquired 13,910 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Roof Eidam & Maycock holds 20,003 shares with $2.45 million value, up from 6,093 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $188.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $134.62. About 148,760 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) (MSI) stake by 28.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 332,500 shares as Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) (MSI)’s stock rose 16.28%. The Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 843,000 shares with $118.37 million value, down from 1.18 million last quarter. Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) now has $29.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $176.85. About 29,466 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 23/04/2018 – Victorian Emergency Services Extend Investment in Advanced, Mission-Critical Communications; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – WILL EXPAND AND UPGRADE RADIO NETWORK SERVING VICTORIA POLICE, AMBULANCE VICTORIA AND METROPOLITAN FIRE BRIGADE; 28/03/2018 – MSI SAYS SAMUEL SCOTT WON’T STAND FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – COMPANY ENDED QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $9.6 BLN, UP $1.1 BLN FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT CAN EXTEND FOR A FURTHER FIVE YEARS; 17/05/2018 – PWC REPLACES KPMG AS MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS’S AUDITORS FOR FY2019; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 14 PCT; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 10/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Motorola Mobility laying off 190 from its Chicago team; Motorola says less than half of Chicago workforce; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.10, EST. 87C

Among 3 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $127.50’s average target is -5.29% below currents $134.62 stock price. PepsiCo had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Macquarie Research. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased Ishares Tr (USMV) stake by 11,870 shares to 309,627 valued at $18.21 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) stake by 6,445 shares and now owns 71,510 shares. Vanguard Group (VIG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants invested 0.13% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated owns 4,772 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Marietta Partners Ltd Com has 0.96% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Keystone Planning holds 3.61% or 59,693 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Advisors reported 3,436 shares. Fruth Invest Mngmt has 33,047 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Liability has 2.23% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 34,402 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assocs has 121,964 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Iowa National Bank stated it has 2.49% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 16,607 shares. Capital Planning Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 3,571 shares. Arcadia Investment Mi accumulated 9,900 shares. Meritage reported 4,905 shares. Moreover, Pettee Investors has 2.42% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 31,265 shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.3% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial has 0% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,710 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company reported 15,122 shares stake. Citadel Advisors Lc invested in 722,228 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Pa reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Cna Fin has 22,900 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Wellington Grp Inc Llp reported 4.72M shares. Camarda Finance Advsr Llc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Hsbc Plc invested in 142,505 shares. Dodge & Cox holds 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 49,339 shares. 12,457 are held by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 0.11% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Bp Public Limited Company stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 8,700 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

