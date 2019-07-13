Roof Eidam & Maycock Increases Holding in Pepsico (PEP); Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Stake Maintained by Reliance Trust

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 228.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 13,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,003 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 6,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48 million shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 45.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 11,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,620 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 24,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 9.01 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.57% or 158,285 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Council holds 1.1% or 1.14 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.06% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2,500 shares. Mercer Advisers holds 4,300 shares. Veritas Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 3,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Century Incorporated owns 4.24M shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Co owns 1,700 shares. Principal Fincl Group accumulated 0.03% or 813,608 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt reported 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 4,567 shares. Ally Financial has 45,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg reported 296,167 shares. Granite Prtnrs Lc reported 0.01% stake.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,864 shares to 13,979 shares, valued at $869,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (VEA) by 12,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 804,662 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest State Bank Division accumulated 54,922 shares. Pennsylvania-based Haverford Fincl has invested 4.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc holds 0.01% or 5,000 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc accumulated 587,535 shares. Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.43% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 3,917 shares. Lau Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.51% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Haverford accumulated 1.07M shares. First Business Financial Svcs Incorporated holds 3,144 shares. Mar Vista Investment Prns Limited Liability Company owns 1.92% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 592,120 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 5,560 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.06% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,986 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 0.91% or 40,500 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 5.53 million shares. Pictet Asset stated it has 947,546 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 27,403 were accumulated by Whitnell Communications.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,595 shares to 91,834 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,555 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).