Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.04 Million as Shares Rose; Alpine Partners Vi Has Lowered Mbt Finl (MBTF) Stake by $882,410; Share Price Rose

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 5,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,555 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, down from 22,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Frieze Art Fair goes large in the Big Apple; 20/05/2018 – DoT seeks reply from Airtel on Apple Watch eSIM service by May 24; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 27/03/2018 – ldentiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 06/03/2018 – Infinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the Infinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Eli Apple can start all over; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS PROMOTION OF GREG ABEL AND AJIT JAIN TO BERKSHIRE VICE CHAIRMEN HAS BEEN “VERY VERY GOOD” FOR COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – Apple Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Throttled iPhones

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 88,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The institutional investor held 93,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 182,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.75M market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 30,897 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 4.18% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,645 shares to 6,095 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 16,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,717 activity.

