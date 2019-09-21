Roof Eidam & Maycock Boosted Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.55 Million as Share Price Rose; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shareholder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $11.49 Million

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 82.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 244,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, down from 297,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 7.51 million shares traded or 8.07% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 05/05/2018 – The surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is not significantly hurting Activision Blizzard’s gaming business; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 290.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 11,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 15,713 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 4,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $243.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 14,575 shares to 221,290 shares, valued at $11.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 10,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,005 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paw Cap Corp invested 0.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Com reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa stated it has 2.39 million shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv invested in 1.39% or 38,405 shares. The New York-based Mrj Inc has invested 3.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Company holds 18,360 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Montgomery Mgmt accumulated 18,478 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt holds 2.94% or 77,239 shares in its portfolio. Hall Kathryn A has invested 0.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cambridge Advsr Inc invested in 1.8% or 40,669 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 142,197 shares. Citizens Northern reported 42,530 shares. 198,410 were reported by Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma. Iowa National Bank reported 65,671 shares. Lvm Mngmt Limited Mi reported 198,374 shares.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $145.45 million for 72.05 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 41,600 shares to 61,040 shares, valued at $6.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avon Prods Inc (NYSE:AVP) by 736,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).