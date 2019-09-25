Roof Eidam & Maycock Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.55 Million as Market Value Rose; A-R-T- Advisors Increases Holding in Eaton Plc (ETN)

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 290.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 11,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 15,713 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 4,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $138.54. About 12.34M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 328.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 26,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 35,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92 million, up from 8,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 1.16M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $243.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 6,575 shares to 8,100 shares, valued at $464,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 31,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,383 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investment House Limited Liability Corp invested 4.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 10.05 million shares. Cincinnati Ins has invested 5.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lafayette Invests Inc holds 2.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 44,130 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 3.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inv Of America Incorporated has invested 3.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Washington Tru Company has invested 2.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 59,334 were accumulated by Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx. 32,567 were accumulated by Sterling Inv Management Inc. Monroe Commercial Bank Tru Mi reported 18,955 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Foyston Gordon & Payne holds 7.67% or 307,097 shares. The Pennsylvania-based S&T State Bank Pa has invested 1.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cornercap Inv Counsel stated it has 12,945 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Pnc Svcs accumulated 12.89 million shares. 5.35 million are held by Proshare Advisors Ltd Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Ok owns 177,889 shares. The Texas-based Syntal Capital Prtn Lc has invested 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc stated it has 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Architects Incorporated invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Allstate reported 43,633 shares stake. South Texas Money Management Ltd reported 1.52% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 26,803 were reported by Oppenheimer. Moreover, Tci Wealth Incorporated has 0% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). King Wealth accumulated 3,354 shares. Cordasco Financial accumulated 6,905 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 454,919 shares. Wasatch Advisors reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Alpha Windward Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Edge Wealth Management Limited Co holds 33,955 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 1,315 shares.

