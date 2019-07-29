Ronna Sue Cohen Upped Stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) as Shares Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Holder Northrock Partners Has Cut Its Position by $662,922

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 5,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,844 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, down from 40,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $140.43. About 6.61M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 11102.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 382,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 385,943 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $386,000, up from 3,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.19. About 74,223 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neumann Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 14,296 shares. Illinois-based Iron Limited Liability Company has invested 0.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sfmg Limited Com invested in 0.87% or 51,119 shares. Altfest L J Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 109,689 shares. California-based Van Strum And Towne Inc has invested 9.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harber Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 12,562 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Bancorp has 1.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Retail Bank Sioux Falls has 11,946 shares. Davidson Investment has invested 4.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Friess Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation has 413,807 shares for 3.58% of their portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech accumulated 725,952 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Inc owns 2.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 202,442 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has 1.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 268,209 shares. Loews Corporation stated it has 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.23M are held by First Foundation Advisors.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) by 110,775 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $22.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 9,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “How Analysts View Microsoft Ahead of Earnings (NASDAQ: MSFT) – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IBM Stock Looks More Dangerous Than It Appears Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: WNS,EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genuine Parts Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genuine Parts declares $0.7625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts Belongs In The Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio, But Not Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advisors Llc has 4,805 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 11,572 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 1,990 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.04% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Texas-based Beacon Fincl Gru has invested 0.91% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Bartlett Ltd Liability Co, Ohio-based fund reported 5,540 shares. Pacific Glob holds 1,882 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 22,523 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.07% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Mairs Pwr owns 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 1,950 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 8,532 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Management reported 0.23% stake. Hyman Charles D stated it has 12,095 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 51,463 are owned by Da Davidson &. Old Republic invested in 362,000 shares.