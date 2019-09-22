Ronna Sue Cohen Trimmed Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake by $220.47 Million; Share Value Rose; As Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Lifted Holding

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 98.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 2.66 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 32,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74M, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $83.57. About 3.04 million shares traded or 27.58% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 20.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 728,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 4.28M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.07M, up from 3.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36 million shares traded or 200.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, BofA Leads; 09/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: Bank of America Names Kerri Schroeder Seattle Market President; 14/05/2018 – Oil Recovery Leaves Bank of America Betting on Energy State Debt; 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Announces Participation in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Banking Rev $4.9B; 27/04/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 30/05/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN ENDS COMMENTS AT NYC INVESTOR SUMMIT; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 12% This Year, BofA Leads; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.79 million for 13.57 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 482,691 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Amica Mutual Ins accumulated 12,474 shares. Moreover, Telemus Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Fiduciary Trust holds 0.01% or 6,543 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.14% or 19,704 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares stated it has 11,676 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Dillon And Assoc Inc stated it has 4,346 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 135 were reported by Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv stated it has 202 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth holds 0.01% or 165 shares. First Corp In has 0.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 200 shares. Everence Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 10,576 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel stated it has 18,555 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. 2.21M are held by Amer Century Incorporated.

