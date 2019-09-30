Ronna Sue Cohen Trimmed Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $348.38 Million; Stock Declined; As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Market Valuation Rose, Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Trimmed Stake

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 12,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 305,449 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.97M, down from 317,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 4.64M shares traded or 64.14% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 98.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 6.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 120,866 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.62M, down from 6.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04M for 14.83 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 55,309 shares to 234,080 shares, valued at $37.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “35 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Reports August 2019 Results NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kings Point Cap Mngmt reported 145 shares stake. First Interstate Commercial Bank invested in 1,465 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Asset Management One Ltd reported 335,165 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based Financial Bank has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc has invested 0.2% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Gyroscope Mgmt Gru Limited Liability owns 38,211 shares. Primecap Comm Ca invested in 0.16% or 2.73 million shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc reported 22,779 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Synovus Finance Corporation holds 358 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.1% or 154,267 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Co has 0.13% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 2.01M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 2.7% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 26,457 shares. Nbt Bank N A Ny reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). West Oak Capital Limited Liability accumulated 1.2% or 36,583 shares. St Germain D J has invested 2.44% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Liability holds 217,994 shares or 2.82% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 8,250 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp owns 31,310 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 927,007 shares. Stock Yards Bancshares & Tru reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Glenmede Na holds 1.09% or 4.55 million shares. Philadelphia Company has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Roundview Capital Ltd Co stated it has 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Ltd Com invested in 20,991 shares. Sageworth Tru Com stated it has 504 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Apple, Ciena, Cisco, Dave & Busterâ€™s, GameStop, Hilton, Newmont Goldcorp, RH, Square, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Cisco Systems a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. Oracle – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.