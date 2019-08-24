Ronna Sue Cohen Stake In Mcdonalds (MCD) Was Has Raised; Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Stock Declined While James Investment Research Has Upped Stake by $512,460

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 25,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% . The institutional investor held 179,388 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 153,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Bloomin’ Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 1.28 million shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,116.5 MLN VS $1,154.7 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bloomin’ Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMN); 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Net $65.4M; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS AND U.S. COMPARABLE SALES

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 18528.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 2.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 2.41M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, up from 12,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $214.66. About 3.45M shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated Lp stated it has 5,830 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.19% or 87,724 shares. Frontier Investment Management holds 6,326 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.2% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 1,963 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.21% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Haverford Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 179,376 shares. Cambridge Trust owns 1.89% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 166,656 shares. Hayek Kallen Mngmt accumulated 14,618 shares. Private Tru Na holds 0.7% or 17,736 shares in its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 2,413 shares. Barrett Asset Lc has invested 1.22% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd reported 1.04% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research Incorporated holds 756,883 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Llc reported 12,082 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Ipswich Mgmt holds 0.74% or 11,893 shares in its portfolio.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 12,520 shares to 13,690 shares, valued at $684,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 13,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,796 shares, and cut its stake in Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE).

