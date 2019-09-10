Ronna Sue Cohen Stake In Exxon Mobil (XOM) Was Has Upped; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Upped At&T (T) Holding by $333,591

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8007.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 885,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 896,597 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $897,000, up from 11,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $71.49. About 10.45M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 10,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 189,102 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 178,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 111.44M shares traded or 279.82% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES RATIFY MOBILITY SOUTHEAST PACT; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Inte; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Paid Trump Lawyer for ‘Insights’ on Administration; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Prices IPO for Latin American TV Business; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen for Trump’s Views on Tax, Antitrust; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand; 26/03/2018 – Intrigue Pre-Empts Planned Testimony At AT&T-DOJ Antitrust Trial

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Grp has 0.14% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Payden And Rygel reported 208,136 shares. Northside Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.22% or 7,011 shares. Mercer Advisers has 33,474 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Spinnaker Trust owns 92,897 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wendell David Assoc has 1.62% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Chevy Chase Inc stated it has 1.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership holds 2.70 million shares. Brown Advisory Secs Lc has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Troy Asset Mgmt reported 8,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mngmt & reported 1.31% stake. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com reported 0.77% stake. Kidder Stephen W holds 0.97% or 29,678 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Inc reported 0.24% stake. Ghp Invest Advsrs reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VNQ) by 3,938 shares to 159,171 shares, valued at $13.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Truck Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 29,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,128 shares, and cut its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Coast Financial Limited Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 10,369 shares. Ghp Inv holds 125,412 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Texas-based Moody Retail Bank Tru Division has invested 0.43% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Iron Fincl Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.24% or 11,989 shares. Argyle Management has 1.9% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 157,353 shares. Colonial Trust holds 35,318 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 55,292 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 62,581 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.99% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Sns Gru Ltd Co has 0.11% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.97% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 318,486 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corp Mi reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited accumulated 1,114 shares. 8,762 are held by Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Llc. Country Savings Bank has 18,319 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.