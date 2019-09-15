Ronna Sue Cohen Position in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) Lowered as Market Value Declined; Ecor1 Capital Has Upped Xencor Ord (XNCR) Stake by $11.09 Million

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) by 96.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 3.83 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 135,494 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72 million, down from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Weingarten Rlty Invs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58B market cap company. It closed at $28.14 lastly. It is up 1.95% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Ord (XNCR) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 277,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 2.34M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.64M, up from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 257,054 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $989.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ord by 268,027 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $75.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assembly Biosciences Ord (Call) (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 655,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,300 shares, and cut its stake in Mersana Therapeutics Ord.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 8 investors sold XNCR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.43 million shares or 0.38% less from 46.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 22,139 shares stake. Eventide Asset Management Limited Com reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). 5,489 are held by Equitec Specialists Ltd Limited Liability Company. Geode Cap Management Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Savings Bank Of America Corporation De owns 50,607 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Swiss Bancshares holds 94,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 113,384 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 3,911 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability invested in 12,105 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Art Limited Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 72,842 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tekla Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 72,382 shares stake. Advisory Research Inc has invested 0.02% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). 208,110 were reported by Cannell Peter B & Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold WRI shares while 70 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 95.51 million shares or 5.66% less from 101.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.03% or 50,988 shares. Sg Americas reported 20,225 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 16,130 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has invested 0.06% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). 35,195 are held by Ameritas Investment Prns. Brookfield Asset Management owns 768,257 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 223,400 shares in its portfolio. Telos Mngmt Incorporated owns 13,042 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 150,090 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lasalle Inv Mgmt Secs Lc holds 2.46M shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mirae Asset has 0.01% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 27,012 shares. Macquarie Group has invested 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Huntington Financial Bank reported 4,863 shares. Real Est Mngmt Ser has 248,400 shares for 4.59% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WRI’s profit will be $67.48M for 13.27 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Weingarten Realty Investors for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.