Ronna Sue Cohen Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Boosted by $1.77 Million; Tripadvisor (TRIP) Holder Srs Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake by $40.83 Million

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 47.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 800,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The hedge fund held 871,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.82 million, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 1.67M shares traded or 14.92% up from the average. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 31/03/2018 – Fox’s lngraham to take week off as advertisers flee amid controversy; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR BUYS BOKUN,; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q EPS 4c; 22/05/2018 – World’s Most Spectacular Landmarks Recognized With TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 25/05/2018 – Baby TripAdvisor; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor: Terms of the Deal Not Disclose

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10191.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 1.77M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 17,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 24.37M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 1.59M shares to 4.40M shares, valued at $152.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap Inc by 310,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 542,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Farmers And Merchants Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 67 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested 0.02% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Trust Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 21 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 951 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brinker Inc invested in 0.1% or 49,383 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 720 shares. Mariner Llc holds 5,775 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 43,903 are held by Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.02% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) or 4,493 shares. 3.79M are held by Fil Limited. Korea reported 0.05% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Convergence Investment Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.33% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 29,413 shares. 4.49 million were accumulated by Bares Capital Mngmt. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

