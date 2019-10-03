Ronna Sue Cohen Position in Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Lowered as Share Value Declined; Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shares Rose While Tudor Investment Et Al Upped Its Position

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 99.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 1.95 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 14,197 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, down from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $144.5. About 255,227 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 405.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 104,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 130,419 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72M, up from 25,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.39. About 7.99M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI 2018 DCF GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS MIDCONTINENT EXPRESS PIPELINE’S BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan wants to abandon plans to build the Trans; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau ready to offer aid to ensure pipeline is built; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS NO DECISION MADE ON USE OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE; 22/05/2018 – British Columbia says it is not delaying Canadian pipeline expansion; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA – ACTIONS BY BC HAVE CREATED GROWING “UNCERTAINTY” WITH RESPECT TO REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FACING TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 15/04/2018 – KMI: Horgan says Trudeau told him Feds will move legislative and fianancial measures in the days ahead. Leaves to PM to outline. #TransMountain – ! $KMI

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nanometrics Inc (NASDAQ:NANO) by 26,036 shares to 9,445 shares, valued at $328,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corporation (Put) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 660,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492,000 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 3.09 million shares. Tremblant Cap Group has invested 1.28% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 4.95% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 1.51 million shares. National Pension Ser has 0.16% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 2.34M shares. 78,173 were accumulated by Ballentine Prns Llc. Terril Brothers has invested 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cwm Ltd Liability Co invested in 37,141 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer & reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Halsey Assocs Inc Ct holds 1.47% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 393,824 shares. Bp Public Limited Com has invested 0.38% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested in 21,700 shares. Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Bruni J V Company Company reported 7.17% stake. 1.23 million were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Kinder Buying Spree Resumes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold JKHY shares while 150 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 78.89 million shares or 15.26% more from 68.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Destination Wealth Management accumulated 224 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 0.1% or 70,428 shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 3,595 shares. Doliver Lp invested in 0.29% or 5,456 shares. British Columbia Inv stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 12,075 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0.02% or 350 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Scout Invests accumulated 85,294 shares. Echo Street Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.25% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Hudock Cap Group Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 20 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 29,708 shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,355 shares. Davis R M stated it has 1,687 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Coldstream Capital Mgmt reported 7,336 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.