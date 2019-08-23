Ronna Sue Cohen Maintains Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT); As Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Shares Rose, Boston Partners Has Cut by $17.91 Million Its Position

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 7636.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 6.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 6.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, up from 80,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $84.37. About 3.08 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 252,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 12.17M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865.92 million, down from 12.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $79.68. About 958,238 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 28/03/2018 – DFS CEO SAYS U.K. UPHOLSTERY MARKET TOUGH FOR SMALLER RIVALS; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Tops EPS Views — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 06/03/2018 Sportito Becomes First DFS Provider to Launch Chatbot; 12/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: Letter Issued From DFS to Insurers is Available Here; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW 10% TO $65.6B; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.34% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 73,141 were reported by Richard Bernstein Ltd Com. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.72% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Delta Capital Management Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 31,405 shares. Systematic Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 3,400 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset Management Inc invested in 0.2% or 20,486 shares. Amica Retiree Medical stated it has 14,511 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Salem Inc holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 22,445 shares. S&Co Inc reported 2.49% stake. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability owns 106,027 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 341,687 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Alps Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Swiss State Bank has 0.53% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 6.08 million shares. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 323,317 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital Llc holds 0.18% or 18,094 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,487 are held by L S Advisors. Central Bankshares holds 63,127 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Girard Prtn Ltd reported 3,379 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. White Pine Invest Co invested 2.82% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Polaris Greystone Ltd Llc owns 14,655 shares. Dana Inv holds 3,584 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 40 shares. Stanley invested in 11,208 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 1.13M are held by Wells Fargo Mn. Wisconsin Capital Management Limited Liability reported 51,926 shares. Moreover, First Wilshire Secs Management has 0.32% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Litman Gregory Asset Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 280,478 shares. 68,445 were reported by Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $734.31 million for 8.62 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.