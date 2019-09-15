Ronna Sue Cohen Lowered Its Position in Oneok New (OKE) as Market Value Rose; Shareholder Cypress Capital Group Has Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 5,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 96,524 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.44 million, up from 91,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 98.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 2.67 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 36,732 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $74.48. About 1.70M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 1.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bath Savings Trust holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 42,275 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stellar Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 30,370 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. Jefferies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 60,735 shares. Meyer Handelman Communication holds 1.17% or 163,570 shares. Zevenbergen Investments Limited Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,585 shares. Fruth Investment Mgmt owns 29,148 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 8,227 shares. Cornerstone Capital, California-based fund reported 162,066 shares. First Bancorporation Tru holds 1.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 21,282 shares. 2,026 were accumulated by Ima Wealth Inc. Atwood And Palmer holds 0.48% or 25,682 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Llc owns 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 31,850 shares. Hilltop holds 0.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 12,485 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson’s Definitive Tests (Part 1) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $506.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 5,375 shares to 30,925 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,461 shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.