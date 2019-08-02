Ronna Sue Cohen Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $357,730; Share Value Declined; As Fauquier Bankshares Va (FBSS) Valuation Declined, Holder Castine Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 177975.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 357,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 357,931 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, up from 201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $42.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1812.55. About 3.72M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Amazon and Ring Close Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – Drug sellers get a shot in the arm from Amazon report; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 12/04/2018 – Trump sets up Postal Service task force as Amazon tension rises; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google, Others Are Developing Private Air-Traffic Control for Drones; 03/05/2018 – Dir Stonesifer Gifts 250 Of Amazon.com Inc; 21/04/2018 – Amazon Redefines Big — Barron’s; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (FBSS) by 31.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 31,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 130,951 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 99,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.45M market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $20.99. About 1,820 shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) has declined 3.25% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 113,403 shares to 351,597 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 333,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 426,924 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $35,617 activity. CARTER KEVIN T had bought 1,600 shares worth $34,576.

More important recent Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire" on February 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: "The Fauquier Bank Receives 2013 Ventana Research Leadership Award – PR Newswire"

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 2 investors sold FBSS shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 727,725 shares or 0.60% less from 732,085 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) for 1,532 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 1,250 shares stake. Pnc Financial Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,000 shares. 43,743 are held by Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp. Avenir has invested 0.03% in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Banc Funds Limited Liability Co stated it has 64,676 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Bancshares Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) for 2,110 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 13,612 shares. 20,506 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. 130,951 were accumulated by Castine Cap Limited Liability Company. Morgan Stanley owns 4,715 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Salzhauer Michael owns 46,781 shares.