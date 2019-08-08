Ronna Sue Cohen Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Alphaone Investment Services Has Upped Holding

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10191.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 1.77 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 17,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 26.68 million shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 39.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 13,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 46,940 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82 million, up from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.15. About 740,869 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Facebook to restart app review process; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS UPDATES TO PRODUCT TERMS; 22/03/2018 – Facebook says it was `caught flat-footed’ on data leak; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook hasn’t felt ‘any meaningful impact’ in its usage or business in the wake of its privacy scandal $FB; 20/03/2018 – U.K. Wants `Police Powers’ to Go After Facebook as Scandal Grows; 05/03/2018 – Ex-Trump aide Nunberg says will not comply with Russia probe subpoena; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win today by keeping the focus on privacy instead of Facebook’s business model; 22/03/2018 – Data privacy/Facebook: access denied; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg and Sandberg need to address the Cambridge Analytica issue, says this NYU professor

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 95,110 shares to 65,231 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 80,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,423 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glynn Mgmt Ltd holds 7.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 242,839 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Tcw Gru reported 1.41M shares. Rampart Management Limited Liability Company reported 70,080 shares. The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lakewood Cap Management LP has invested 2.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Allied Advisory Services Inc accumulated 0.47% or 82,303 shares. Eulav Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 145,000 shares. United Advisers Ltd Company stated it has 0.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Farr Miller & Washington Llc Dc reported 2.51% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 1,113 shares. New York-based Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 1.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealthquest Corporation accumulated 1,746 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Hillhouse Mgmt Ltd owns 305,197 shares. Paloma Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 5,196 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FB, PENN, SHAK – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook Hires Vineâ€™s Former Leader to Counter TikTok’s Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Behind the New Deal Between The Trade Desk and Amazon – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.