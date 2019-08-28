Ronna Sue Cohen Increases Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Kennedy Capital Management Boosted Its Recro Pharma (REPH) Position by $487,410

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8007.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 885,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 896,597 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $897,000, up from 11,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.7. About 7.03M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 97,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The institutional investor held 598,107 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 500,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.08M market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 57,953 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Letter Says Analgesic Effect Does Not Meet the Expectations of the FDA; 24/04/2018 – Recro Gainesville Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Business Development Team; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 18/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA: FDA UNABLE TO APPROVE APPLICATION IN CURRENT FORM; 27/03/2018 Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Recro Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REPH)

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $360,000 activity.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 51,715 shares to 473,160 shares, valued at $17.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 70,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,488 shares, and cut its stake in Css Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orbimed Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 43,499 shares. Essex Investment Com Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 251,464 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Vanguard Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). New York-based Prelude Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Parametric Assoc Limited Co has 87,989 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 3,752 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Cap has 0.08% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The reported 605,301 shares stake. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 6,352 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). California Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 15,100 shares.

More notable recent Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Recro Pharma up 17% on reorg plan, bullish outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Recro Pharma Announces Presentation of New Meta-Analysis for IV Meloxicam at the 44th Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Recro Pharma Obtains $40.5 Million of Non-Dilutive Capital Through Expanded Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Is Carrying A Fair Bit Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: REPH, AGYS, IVC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 475,476 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne stated it has 4,095 shares. Salem Management holds 0.42% or 9,518 shares. 84,800 are held by Keystone Planning Inc. Carderock Cap Mgmt reported 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). King Wealth holds 0.74% or 29,286 shares. Paradigm Fincl Advsr holds 0.69% or 22,478 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 1.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.95 million shares. Acg Wealth has 36,494 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Verus Partners owns 9,524 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Bonness Entertainment stated it has 21,029 shares. Biondo Invest Advsr Llc holds 1.28% or 62,622 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 386,229 shares. Chesley Taft And Limited Liability Company owns 175,352 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio.