Ronna Sue Cohen Increased Unilever N V (UN) Stake; WEST CHINA CEMENT LTD ST HELIER ORDINARY (WCHNF) SI Increased By 6.7%

WEST CHINA CEMENT LTD ST HELIER ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) had an increase of 6.7% in short interest. WCHNF’s SI was 1.53M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.7% from 1.43 million shares previously. It closed at $0.16 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ronna Sue Cohen increased Unilever N V (UN) stake by 5374.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ronna Sue Cohen acquired 2.79 million shares as Unilever N V (UN)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Ronna Sue Cohen holds 2.85 million shares with $2.85 million value, up from 51,985 last quarter. Unilever N V now has $158.51B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.55. About 1.81M shares traded or 65.95% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 08/04/2018 – It’s not too late to rethink Unilever going Dutch; 08/05/2018 – Unilever PLC Starts Buy Back Scheme As Announced on April 19; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES, EST. 13.30B; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: 25 Jobs to Be Created in Norwich with New Milling Facility; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but . .; 15/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Chooses Netherlands Over UK For Headquarters; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS – APPOINTS SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S: A1 L/T RATING UNILEVER INTNL HOLDINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 15/03/2018 – Aloof British government helped steer Unilever to Rotterdam

More important recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks That Every 30-Year-Old Should Buy and Hold Forever – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Unilever: Eyeing Growth Opportunities In Emerging Markets – Seeking Alpha”, Globenewswire.com published: “Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Announces New Sustainability Targets through 2025 – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Conversation on ESG and Sustainability With As You Sow CEO Andrew Behar – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

West China Cement Limited, an investment holding company, makes and sells cement and cement products in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $987.57 million. The firm sells its products under the Yao Bai and Yaobaishuini names. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s cement products are used in the construction of infrastructure projects, such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, and water conservancy and water transfer projects, as well as residential buildings.