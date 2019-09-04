Ronna Sue Cohen Increased Its Position in Intl Paper Co (IP) by $3.57 Million; As Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Lvm Capital Management LTD Boosted by $341,880 Its Stake

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 3,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 93,765 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41M, up from 90,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $137.02. About 1.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 4416.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 3.57 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 3.65 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, up from 80,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 554,408 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline on Smurfit Kappa Group; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Looks to M&A After Spurning International Paper’s Takeover Bid; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER `DISAPPOINTED’ HAVEN’T ENGAGED WITH SMURFIT; 06/03/2018 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – RECEIVED AN UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS NO NEW INFO ON SMURFIT-KAPPA BID; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS REJECTED APPROACH COMPRISED OF CASH AND A MINORITY HOLDING IN THE COMBINED BUSINESS; CITES SUPERIOR PROSPECTS AS INDEPENDENT BUSINESS; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa on Monday said it had rejected an increased takeover offer from U.S. rival International Paper; 16/05/2018 – IP Won’t Proceed With Smurfit Bid Unless It’s Recommended by Co; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER SUPPORT OF IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 26/04/2018 – International Paper Says It Has Options If Smurfit Bids Fails

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “International Paper’s 4.75% Dividend Yield Is Very Safe – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

