Ronna Sue Cohen Has Upped Its Position in Abbott Labs (ABT) as Market Valuation Rose; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Decreased Stake as Stock Price Declined

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 7636.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 6.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 6.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, up from 80,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $85.71. About 598,904 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 342,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 253,182 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25 million, down from 595,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55B market cap company. The stock increased 4.89% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.8. About 82,037 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 64,613 shares to 114,613 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 49,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.05% or 26,630 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc invested in 0% or 2,334 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc reported 62,165 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability stated it has 20,888 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Company reported 4,571 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Oakworth Cap has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Fmr Lc holds 83,788 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 22,061 shares or 0% of the stock. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

