Ronna Sue Cohen Has Upped Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $748,661; Valuation Rose; Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) Stake Has Lifted by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 12,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.84 million, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.20% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $63.66. About 996,090 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 10289.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 748,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 755,937 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, up from 7,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $129.12. About 4.02M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 84,701 shares to 5.98 million shares, valued at $418.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX) by 352,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.94M shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.