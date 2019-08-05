Ronna Sue Cohen Has Upped Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position; Dlh Holdings (DLHC) Shorts Up By 1150%

Ronna Sue Cohen increased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 6221.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ronna Sue Cohen acquired 841,227 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Ronna Sue Cohen holds 854,749 shares with $855,000 value, up from 13,522 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $61.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 3.81 million shares traded or 16.28% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner

Dlh Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) had an increase of 1150% in short interest. DLHC’s SI was 2,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1150% from 200 shares previously. With 30,200 avg volume, 0 days are for Dlh Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC)’s short sellers to cover DLHC’s short positions. The SI to Dlh Holdings Corp’s float is 0.03%. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.98. About 11,460 shares traded. DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) has declined 12.73% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DLHC News: 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS ON MAY 10, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 2, 2016 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS AS AMENDED, MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS MAY 1, 2021; 21/03/2018 DLH Holdings Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q EPS 10c; 20/04/2018 – DJ DLH Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLHC); 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q Rev $34.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portland Glob Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 5,498 shares. The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Shine Investment Advisory reported 100 shares stake. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.64% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 50,000 were reported by Ally Financial Inc. 216,052 are held by Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd. Sfe Invest Counsel reported 3,815 shares stake. Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department holds 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 17,220 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 52,265 shares. 179,477 were accumulated by Charter Trust. The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) has invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Oakworth Cap stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 21,082 are owned by Patten Gru. Inv Service holds 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 6,188 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Co holds 0.04% or 11,466 shares in its portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $1400 highest and $62 lowest target. $74.25’s average target is 4.28% above currents $71.2 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 17 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 19. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target in Monday, July 15 report. Argus Research maintained the shares of CL in report on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Friday, July 12 with “Hold” rating.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. The company has market cap of $58.38 million. It offers defense and veteransÂ’ health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. It has a 10.57 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.