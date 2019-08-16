Ronna Sue Cohen Has Upped Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding by $6.17 Million; Advisors Preferred Has Cut Its Waste Management (WM) Stake by $821,219

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 7636.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 6.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 6.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, up from 80,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $84.8. About 2.53 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119.27. About 782,425 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,359 shares to 6,861 shares, valued at $841,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Russell 1000 Value E (IWD) by 132,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate owns 3,000 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 6,996 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Telos Cap has 0.52% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 15,968 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp holds 0.07% or 2.76M shares. 3,711 are owned by Chilton Invest Commerce Llc. Omers Administration Corp has 1.22% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 980,910 shares. Frontier Mngmt holds 0.02% or 2,879 shares. Johnson Grp Incorporated holds 1,791 shares. 3,412 were accumulated by Hilltop Hldgs. First Manhattan Company holds 948 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp holds 6,574 shares. Mercer Advisers Inc holds 0.49% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 7,000 shares. First Financial Bank Sioux Falls stated it has 1,954 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Nuwave Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Guggenheim Capital Llc stated it has 310,302 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 26.16 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

