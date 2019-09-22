Ronna Sue Cohen Has Trimmed Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Position by $23.71 Million; Dorsey Wright & Associates Increased Holding in Cree Com (CREE)

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Cree Inc Com (CREE) by 91.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 31,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 65,946 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71M, up from 34,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Cree Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 1.13 million shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Rev $390M-$410M; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT WILL TAKE NECESSARY LEGAL MEASURES IN ORDER TO PROTECT LEGAL RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 12/04/2018 – Cree Licenses GaN Power Patents to Nexperia; 24/04/2018 – CREE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C TO 9.0C, EST. 6.8C; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Adj EPS 4c; 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CREE)

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 92.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 1.82M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 153,514 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 574,013 shares traded or 35.61% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22

Since April 15, 2019, it had 17 buys, and 0 insider sales for $597,635 activity. LANDY MICHAEL P also bought $21,364 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Thursday, June 20. Shares for $20,643 were bought by WOLGIN STEVEN B on Friday, August 16. 17,810 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares with value of $243,997 were bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC.. 1,587 shares were bought by Nagelberg Allison, worth $19,996. Rytter Katie also bought $500 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares. 779 shares valued at $10,002 were bought by HERSTIK NEAL on Monday, April 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold MNR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 3.58% less from 66.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.00 million for 16.17 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold CREE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 104.23 million shares or 3.53% less from 108.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $412.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLU) by 5,098 shares to 57,810 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli And Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,651 shares, and cut its stake in Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuittad (LVMUY).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $120,145 activity.