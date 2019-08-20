Ronna Sue Cohen Has Raised Its Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Position; Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)’s Sentiment Is 0.95

Ronna Sue Cohen increased Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) stake by 12790.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ronna Sue Cohen acquired 1.95 million shares as Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY)’s stock declined 0.70%. The Ronna Sue Cohen holds 1.96M shares with $1.97 million value, up from 15,243 last quarter. Henry Jack & Assoc Inc now has $10.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $141.53. About 600,578 shares traded or 61.72% up from the average. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 143 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 150 decreased and sold their stock positions in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 23.84 million shares, down from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 51 Reduced: 99 Increased: 98 New Position: 45.

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Amazon, Activision Blizzard and Jack Henry & Associates – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JKHY) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Agree To Purchase Jack Henry & Associates At $125, Earn 4.4% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jack Henry & Associates To Provide Webcast Of Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year End 2019 Earnings Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has 0.02% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 1,174 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership invested in 15,738 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp accumulated 86,361 shares. Georgia-based Synovus Fincl has invested 0.08% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank owns 50,174 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Tuttle Tactical owns 29,519 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 8,470 shares. 13,072 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Profund Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 1,806 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0.04% or 3.51 million shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 28,594 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Jack Henry & Associates has $150 highest and $145 lowest target. $147.50’s average target is 4.22% above currents $141.53 stock price. Jack Henry & Associates had 4 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Sunday, March 3, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.70 million activity.

Knott David M holds 17.24% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for 344,041 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct owns 882,515 shares or 3.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 2.17% invested in the company for 621,006 shares. The Minnesota-based First Light Asset Management Llc has invested 2.15% in the stock. Falcon Point Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 30,505 shares.

The stock increased 2.25% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $97.08. About 416,975 shares traded or 10.22% up from the average. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 16/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO RECEIVE POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $548.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $45.3M; 11/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Berenberg USA Conference May 24; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND TO GET UPFRONT LICENSE FEES, ELIGIBLE FOR MILESTONE; 05/03/2018 Ligand to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.85; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND LICENSES GLUCAGON RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST PROGRAM TO ROIVANT

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ligand (LGND) Stock Down Despite Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursday 8/1 Insider Buying Report: LGND, TSLA – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.85 billion. The Company’s commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. It has a 3.18 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others.