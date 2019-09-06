Ronna Sue Cohen Has Raised Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding by $6.17 Million; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Price Rose While Spectrum Management Group Has Lifted Holding

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 7636.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 6.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 6.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 million, up from 80,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 3.63 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 137.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 12,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 21,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $125.48. About 1.52 million shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 705,866 shares stake. 149,300 were reported by Deltec Asset Limited Com. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0.25% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Paragon Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 47 shares. Kemper Master Retirement holds 40,400 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 23,025 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 15,200 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Llc Dc invested in 432,123 shares or 2.94% of the stock. Kwmg Ltd Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Beaumont Finance Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 117,752 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Texas-based Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.13% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Parsons Cap Management Ri stated it has 0.95% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Invest Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation holds 104,823 shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. Karpas Strategies accumulated 6,100 shares. Cape Ann Bank stated it has 0.95% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

