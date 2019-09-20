Ronna Sue Cohen Has Lowered Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) Holding By $103.40 Million; Semgroup (SEMG) Has 1 Sentiment

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) stake by 96.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 3.83M shares as Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI)’s stock declined 3.63%. The Ronna Sue Cohen holds 135,494 shares with $3.72M value, down from 3.96M last quarter. Weingarten Rlty Invs now has $3.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 787,793 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share

Semgroup Corp (SEMG) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.27, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 60 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 60 cut down and sold positions in Semgroup Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 68.60 million shares, down from 70.97 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Semgroup Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 36 Increased: 45 New Position: 15.

Analysts await Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WRI’s profit will be $67.48 million for 13.48 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Weingarten Realty Investors for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold WRI shares while 70 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 95.51 million shares or 5.66% less from 101.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delaware-based Dupont Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.03% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). 29,336 are held by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Colony Gp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 10,349 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Ftb Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 485 shares. Professionals Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 675 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 135,728 shares. 2,118 were reported by Fort L P. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0% stake. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.03% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 60,267 shares. Fayez Sarofim holds 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) or 11,741 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP reported 110,438 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys, a Arizona-based fund reported 86,833 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn has 248,990 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 31,955 shares.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. The Company’s Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It currently has negative earnings. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers.

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc holds 2.05% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation for 6.90 million shares. Nbw Capital Llc owns 506,017 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Viking Fund Management Llc has 0.8% invested in the company for 250,000 shares. The Virginia-based Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc has invested 0.54% in the stock. Advisors Capital Management Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 626,421 shares.