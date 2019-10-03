Ronna Sue Cohen Has Lowered Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding; Marsico Capital Management Boosted Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Position By $1.23 Million

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) stake by 99.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 745,004 shares as Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)’s stock rose 6.91%. The Ronna Sue Cohen holds 7,346 shares with $775,000 value, down from 752,350 last quarter. Atmos Energy Corp now has $13.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $111.59. About 6,933 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marsico Capital Management Llc acquired 16,153 shares as Interxion Holding N.V (INXN)’s stock rose 8.50%. The Marsico Capital Management Llc holds 397,384 shares with $30.24M value, up from 381,231 last quarter. Interxion Holding N.V now has $6.09B valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $79.6. About 8,419 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) stake by 200,466 shares to 153,099 valued at $70.16 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Worldpay Inc stake by 20,104 shares and now owns 164,119 shares. Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) was reduced too.

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About InterXion Holding N.V.’s (NYSE:INXN) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “InterXion drops 5% after Wells Fargo hits sidelines – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is InterXion Holding N.V.’s (NYSE:INXN) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. InterXion Holding has $8500 highest and $8100 lowest target. $83’s average target is 4.27% above currents $79.6 stock price. InterXion Holding had 7 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy”. The stock of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ATO’s profit will be $54.37 million for 60.65 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Share Price Has Gained 140%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley on utility stocks: what to own, what to avoid – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atmos Energy has $12100 highest and $10900 lowest target. $119.67’s average target is 7.24% above currents $111.59 stock price. Atmos Energy had 6 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, September 25.