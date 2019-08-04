Ronna Sue Cohen Has Lifted Its International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $411,286; Calamos Advisors Raised Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $838,071 as Share Price Rose

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 12258.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 411,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 414,641 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, up from 3,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.98 million shares traded or 126.22% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 3,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 517,018 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.84M, up from 513,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.56M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 3.32 million shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gladius Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 27,579 shares. Bancshares reported 0.51% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Aviance Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Montecito Commercial Bank reported 1,413 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania accumulated 0.07% or 14,095 shares. Schroder holds 0.72% or 1.80 million shares in its portfolio. Affinity Inv Advsr Lc holds 2.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 42,458 shares. Field And Main Comml Bank has 11,465 shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Management Lc reported 3,547 shares. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct has invested 0.64% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Hawaiian Financial Bank accumulated 0.36% or 26,910 shares. Intact Inc has invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Florida-based Steinberg Glob Asset has invested 0.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (Put) by 650,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $98.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lathrop Investment Management Corp reported 65,760 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.61 million shares. Granite Inv Prns Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.46% or 1.23 million shares. 25,695 were reported by Tudor Invest Et Al. State Common Retirement Fund has 2.26 million shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited invested in 7,487 shares. Bontempo Ohly Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 2.19% or 21,410 shares. Truepoint stated it has 1,942 shares. Barry Investment Limited Liability owns 50,179 shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. Leavell reported 21,848 shares. M Holdings Securities Inc reported 0.19% stake. Colorado-based Icon Advisers Inc Co has invested 0.25% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Putnam Invests Ltd invested in 843,581 shares. Intact has 0.47% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).