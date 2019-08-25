Ronna Sue Cohen Has Increased Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) as Valuation Rose; Harris Associates LP Holding in Aon Plc (AON) Has Lowered by $137.66 Million

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 7636.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 6.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 6.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, up from 80,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 5.93 million shares traded or 15.83% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 809,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 339,342 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.93M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $189.12. About 759,310 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 16,690 shares to 3.44M shares, valued at $467.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 52,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61M for 32.83 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.