Ronna Sue Cohen Has Increased By $535,983 Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding; Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (GMZ) Has 0.74 Sentiment

Ronna Sue Cohen increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 10972.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ronna Sue Cohen acquired 535,983 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)'s stock rose 2.15%. The Ronna Sue Cohen holds 540,868 shares with $541,000 value, up from 4,885 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $235.68B valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54M shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500.

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (GMZ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.26, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 14 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 19 trimmed and sold stock positions in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund. The hedge funds in our database now have: 8.39 million shares, down from 8.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 9 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Monday, April 15 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 13 report. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity. $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was sold by Ourada Jeanette L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc reported 1.12% stake. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 26,185 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.4% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wisconsin Limited reported 2,730 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Family Firm stated it has 5,045 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Limited Company New York invested in 0.25% or 21,632 shares. Sigma Planning Corp owns 54,383 shares. Kings Point Cap Management, a New York-based fund reported 51,780 shares. 6,485 are owned by Wendell David Associates Inc. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 1.33% stake. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Company invested in 0.24% or 17,354 shares. Sather Financial Gru has 0.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,850 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has 2.38% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 16,760 shares. Epoch Partners Inc holds 1.04M shares or 0.56% of its portfolio.

The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 76,526 shares traded. Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (GMZ) has declined 12.58% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.01% the S&P500.

Terril Brothers Inc. holds 2.14% of its portfolio in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund for 843,227 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 508,632 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. has 0.08% invested in the company for 59,004 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.07% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 716,773 shares.