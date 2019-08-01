Ronna Sue Cohen Decreased Safety Ins Group (SAFT) Stake By $261.56 Million; Independent Bank (INDB) Sentiment Is 1.91

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased Safety Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) stake by 98.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 2.75 million shares as Safety Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT)’s stock rose 5.24%. The Ronna Sue Cohen holds 32,304 shares with $3.07M value, down from 2.79 million last quarter. Safety Ins Group Inc now has $1.53B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $99.65. About 8,670 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M

Independent Bank Corp (INDB) investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 103 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 54 decreased and sold their positions in Independent Bank Corp. The funds in our database reported: 24.12 million shares, up from 23.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Independent Bank Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 38 Increased: 71 New Position: 32.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.88. About 13,312 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) has declined 12.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. and MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement for Rockland Trust Company to Acquire the Milford National Bank an; 20/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP INDB.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHR; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK REPORTS A 19% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. $1.05; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q Net Interest Income $68.5 M; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corp. Announces A 19% Increase In The Quarterly Dividend

Rockland Trust Co holds 3.87% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. for 613,742 shares. Excalibur Management Corp owns 19,717 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. has 1.45% invested in the company for 109,680 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 1.25% in the stock. Channing Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 260,257 shares.

More notable recent Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Independent Bank Corp (Mass) (INDB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for INDB – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking services and products to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. The companyÂ’s services and products include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. It has a 17.82 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 7.87% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.27 per share. INDB’s profit will be $47.02 million for 14.21 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.52% negative EPS growth.