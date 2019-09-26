Ronna Sue Cohen Decreased Its Stake in Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) by $155.14 Million as Stock Price Declined; Autodesk (ADSK) Holder Grandfield & Dodd Has Decreased Its Stake by $496,368

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 3,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 161,142 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.25M, down from 164,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $146.42. About 15,500 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 98.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 1.65M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 17,571 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65 million, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $97.78. About 810,923 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14,785 shares to 29,570 shares, valued at $964,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 17,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03M for 89.28 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $3.01 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PNW’s profit will be $338.03 million for 8.12 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle West Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.16% EPS growth.